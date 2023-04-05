Let the news come to you

On Wednesday, March 29, all 10 Republican members of the House Natural Resources committee voted unanimously to kill a bill that would have incentivized voluntary public access to public lands (all five Democrats on the committee voted for it).

My own representative, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, was one of the Republicans who voted against this, which is surprising because back when he was running for election he touted his record supporting efforts to increase public access and said, if elected, he'd continue to push for increased access to public lands, according to the Oct. 6 article in the Chronicle.

But then Rep. Hinkle voted to do exactly the opposite.

