On Wednesday, March 29, all 10 Republican members of the House Natural Resources committee voted unanimously to kill a bill that would have incentivized voluntary public access to public lands (all five Democrats on the committee voted for it).
My own representative, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, was one of the Republicans who voted against this, which is surprising because back when he was running for election he touted his record supporting efforts to increase public access and said, if elected, he'd continue to push for increased access to public lands, according to the Oct. 6 article in the Chronicle.
But then Rep. Hinkle voted to do exactly the opposite.
The bill he voted against is HB 885, which attempted to put an end to ranchers who hold a lease on public lands from preventing neighboring landowners from allowing public access via FWP's Public Access to Public Lands program. Because why should it matter who holds a grazing lease on public lands? They're still public lands, and the lease doesn't include any sort of exclusive access, which is why Montana's public land leases are so much cheaper than private land leases.
HB 885 would have fixed this and in the process would have created substantially more opportunities for voluntary public access, and ways for landowners to be compensated for allowing that. With all the contention around access and the 3.1 million acres of public lands we own but can't get to, this is exactly the sort of voluntary, incentive-based solution we expect our lawmakers to be supporting.
Yet Rep. Hinkle and his Republican counterparts sided with groups like the Montana Farm Bureau and the Montana Stockgrowers and killed the bill.
So much for continuing to push for increased access to public lands, Rep. Hinkle.
Next election, I'll be taking my vote elsewhere.
Chris Meacham
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.