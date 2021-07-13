The lights are on, but nobody’s home. Every Democrat in Bozeman knows it. Joe Biden’s incompetence, absent-mindedness, and lunacy, has placed America in its most vulnerable position ever. And it doesn’t help that Kamala Harris, his insufferable, cackling second-in-command, complements him perfectly.
Soaring crime in Democrat-controlled cities; rape, drugs, child/human trafficking at the Mexican border, are disasters not being addressed by Biden. But problem number one, the Chinese Communist Party, military, and war machine, is being ignored entirely. While England slept under Neville Chamberlain prior to its confrontation with Hitler’s Nazi Germany, America is likewise asleep under Joe Biden in what appears to be our inevitable confrontation with Communist China’s Xi Jinping.
In his clouded, wishful thinking, Biden says China is not our adversary, but our competitor. Xi Jinping says foreign forces will “face broken heads and bloodshed” if they bully China. As such, Joe Biden has taken the coward’s path in confronting China’s diabolical march to world domination and tyranny. At the same time, the Democratic Party and its billionaire allies in corporate America, media, and big-tech, are rolling out the red carpet for China. Will America survive this suicidal path?
Lest we forget, the Chinese Communist Party has been the greatest violator of freedom and human rights in history. They laugh at Democrats’ obsession with guilt for transgressions which pale in comparison to their evil. Their hero remains the greatest mass-murderer in history, Mao Zedong. His genocide of his own people continues today with the deaths of thousands of Muslim Uyghurs. Religious persecution, rape, forced abortions, organ harvesting on an industrial scale, and abetting the smuggling of fentanyl into our country killing thousands of our people, is business as usual for Xi Jinping and his communist thugs. It is high time all Americans wake up, and act.