Letter to the editor: Herrington's qualities make her worthy of judgeship Lilian Doyle Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save My parents told me that when we elect a public officer, we should make sure we understand what’s important to them and know enough about their character that we believe they would be trustworthy. Judge Colleen Herrington has been my Big Sister with Big Brothers and Big Sisters for three years. Even while she was a busy judge, she made time to be with me every week. She taught me how to garden and how to make pottery. We read books, baked, played with our pets, did home improvement projects, played outside, went hiking, and lots of other things.Because of the time we spent together, these are the things I know about her:She takes care of her parents and treats them with respect. She helps others whenever she can.She is humble.She makes good decisions.She thinks about others. She is very hardworking and dedicated.She is kind and fun and interesting to talk to.She is thoughtful.She is caring.She makes me feel happy, special, and safe.I wanted everyone to know these things about Judge Colleen Herrington so that you can make a good decision when you vote. Lilian DoyleBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Parents Law Judge Decision Quality Project Editor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Essential that development concerns are voiced early Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the most qualified candidate for judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We can work together to find a solution to COVID-19 Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: Comparing the U.S. virus response to other nations Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: Governor's opposition to mandates made pandemic worse Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back