Letter to the editor: Herrington worthy of support for municipal judge Colton Schumacher Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing this letter in support of retaining the Honorable Colleen Herrington as Municipal Court Judge.As a retired Bozeman Police Officer, I first met Judge Herrington when she was a new public defender working in Bozeman Municipal Court. The relationship between public defenders and police officers can be described “adversarial” however, I quickly learned from Judge Herrington that she perceived things differently.I was able to take Judge Herrington on a ride-along because she wanted to learn about the police department and see the criminal justice system from the police officers’ perspective. This showed me that Judge Herrington was unique as I had never had a public defender show interest in learning how and why police do what they do. From that point on, Judge Herrington would share insights with me of how she believed police officers could improve how they performed their duties so that I could include that into our training. This showed me that Judge Herrington was interested in making the entire system better, not just helping her clients.On Election Day, please vote to retain Judge Colleen Herrington as Municipal Court Judge. Colton SchumacherBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Police Officer Judge Law Public Defender Bozeman Municipal Court Letter Insight Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Cunningham the right leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We all must oppose anti-constitutional thinking Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Prairie reserve's plans compatible with BLM mission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Look out for each other like past generations did Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington has skills, experience for judge seat Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back