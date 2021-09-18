Support Local Journalism


I am writing this letter in support of retaining the Honorable Colleen Herrington as Municipal Court Judge.

As a retired Bozeman Police Officer, I first met Judge Herrington when she was a new public defender working in Bozeman Municipal Court. The relationship between public defenders and police officers can be described “adversarial” however, I quickly learned from Judge Herrington that she perceived things differently.

I was able to take Judge Herrington on a ride-along because she wanted to learn about the police department and see the criminal justice system from the police officers’ perspective. This showed me that Judge Herrington was unique as I had never had a public defender show interest in learning how and why police do what they do.

From that point on, Judge Herrington would share insights with me of how she believed police officers could improve how they performed their duties so that I could include that into our training. This showed me that Judge Herrington was interested in making the entire system better, not just helping her clients.

On Election Day, please vote to retain Judge Colleen Herrington as Municipal Court Judge.

Colton Schumacher

Bozeman

