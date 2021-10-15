Support Local Journalism


For the past four years I have had the privilege to say “All rise court is in session, the Honorable J. Colleen Herrington presiding” as a clerk here in the Bozeman Municipal Court. Colleen is a great judge and an all around amazing human. She is tough yet very fair with the people coming through our court system. It is quite a balancing act that she does very well.

She has been a judge here in Municipal Court for 10 years and I am hopeful the voters will vote to retain her as municipal court judge. She has so many plans for the court that will further benefit the community just like the Veterans Court that she started four years ago does. Judge Herrington is also a member of the National Guard and just returned from a deployment. She gives everything she does 100% effort and makes intelligent, compassionate decisions. All great qualities in a judge.

I hope my fellow citizens will vote to retain her as our judge.

Christa Burns

Bozeman

