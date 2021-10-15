Letter to the editor: Herrington tough but fair, should be retained as judge Christa Burns Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the past four years I have had the privilege to say “All rise court is in session, the Honorable J. Colleen Herrington presiding” as a clerk here in the Bozeman Municipal Court. Colleen is a great judge and an all around amazing human. She is tough yet very fair with the people coming through our court system. It is quite a balancing act that she does very well.She has been a judge here in Municipal Court for 10 years and I am hopeful the voters will vote to retain her as municipal court judge. She has so many plans for the court that will further benefit the community just like the Veterans Court that she started four years ago does. Judge Herrington is also a member of the National Guard and just returned from a deployment. She gives everything she does 100% effort and makes intelligent, compassionate decisions. All great qualities in a judge. I hope my fellow citizens will vote to retain her as our judge. Christa BurnsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags J. Colleen Herrington Judge Law Voter Balancing Act Plan Effort Fellow Citizen Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington has shown grit, grace while serving us Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen will be an advocate for court access, openness Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Fiber optic lines will end up where the money is Posted: 12 a.m. Four vying for new Gallatin County District Court judge position Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for city judge position Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back