Judge Herrington has been an invested municipal court judge for 9 1/2 years serving our Bozeman Community.

She is not only an experienced judge, she is a loyal friend, wife, sister and stepmother.

She has proudly served in the military since 2010 and recently arrived back home from deployment and conquered it with pride.

Judge Herrington is confident with the criminal justice system, Montana laws and knows our Bozeman community very thoroughly. She has also donated her time volunteering in local nonprofits like Big Brothers and Sisters of Gallatin County.

I am so thankful to call Colleen Herrington a great friend, and you can trust her too!

Please vote for Judge Herrington November 2021.

Natalie Ressler

Bozeman

