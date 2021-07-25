Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for municipal judge Natalie Ressler Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judge Herrington has been an invested municipal court judge for 9 1/2 years serving our Bozeman Community.She is not only an experienced judge, she is a loyal friend, wife, sister and stepmother.She has proudly served in the military since 2010 and recently arrived back home from deployment and conquered it with pride. Judge Herrington is confident with the criminal justice system, Montana laws and knows our Bozeman community very thoroughly. She has also donated her time volunteering in local nonprofits like Big Brothers and Sisters of Gallatin County.I am so thankful to call Colleen Herrington a great friend, and you can trust her too!Please vote for Judge Herrington November 2021. Natalie ResslerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Judge Law Military Institutes Bozeman Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Clubs, Sunday, July 25, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Dialogue on schools' equity work should continue Posted: 12 a.m. A complicated line: The work of splitting Montana into two congressional districts — again Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman City Commission to hear Whole Foods appeal Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Spike in COVID-19 cases is tragic, unnecessary Posted: July 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back