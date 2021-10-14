Support Local Journalism


As the city of Bozeman grows, so does our need for infrastructure expansion: roads, schools, medical care, law enforcement, etc. One of these needs is an additional judge in our court system. The current part-time judge position has been expanded to full-time. This means it’s up to us to decide who will be honored with this responsibility. Currently this part-time position is held by Colleen Herrington. She has been overseeing the Bozeman courts for almost 10 years as a judge. Besides being the right choice for this position, she is also my close and personal friend.

I could continue writing about all her amazing accomplishments (for almost 10 years she has been in the Montana National Guard, was appointed to the Bozeman Municipal Court, and created the VET court). Instead, I want to take a more personal tone. I want to say how she was the first person I met when moving to Bozeman 12 years ago (we were both volunteering). Throughout our friendship Colleen has always been there for me with a level head for advice and a strong conviction of character to help me through difficult choices. These personal traits have also served her well as she has been a judge for our Municipal Court. Vote this November to retain Judge Colleen Herrington.

Rebecca Murray 

Bozeman

