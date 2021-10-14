Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for city judge position Rebecca Murray Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the city of Bozeman grows, so does our need for infrastructure expansion: roads, schools, medical care, law enforcement, etc. One of these needs is an additional judge in our court system. The current part-time judge position has been expanded to full-time. This means it’s up to us to decide who will be honored with this responsibility. Currently this part-time position is held by Colleen Herrington. She has been overseeing the Bozeman courts for almost 10 years as a judge. Besides being the right choice for this position, she is also my close and personal friend. I could continue writing about all her amazing accomplishments (for almost 10 years she has been in the Montana National Guard, was appointed to the Bozeman Municipal Court, and created the VET court). Instead, I want to take a more personal tone. I want to say how she was the first person I met when moving to Bozeman 12 years ago (we were both volunteering). Throughout our friendship Colleen has always been there for me with a level head for advice and a strong conviction of character to help me through difficult choices. These personal traits have also served her well as she has been a judge for our Municipal Court. Vote this November to retain Judge Colleen Herrington. Rebecca Murray Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Judge Law Position Bozeman Municipal Court Trait Bozeman Choice Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic an exceptionally well-qualified candidate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Don't let Montana become the Last Bought Place Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen doesn't deserve honor of presiding as judge Posted: 12 a.m. Cannabis rules forwarded by Bozeman zoning commission Posted: 5:30 p.m. Montana State University launches Chosen Name program Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back