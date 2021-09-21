Letter to the editor: Herrington the only real choice for municipal judge Linda Willcox Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There may be more than one name on the ballot for municipal court judge, but there is really only one choice: retain Judge Colleen Herrington.This is because of her drive to go above and beyond. As a judge, she certainly has the education and experience. Additionally, on her own time, she also has designed, found grant funding, and implemented a program to keep people from being in court in the first place. That’s the V.E.T.S Court. V.E.T.S stands for Veterans Eligible for Treatment Services. Those accepted into the program have committed a misdemeanor offense. Rather than serve jail time, these participants work intensively (usually for nearly two years) with various counselors to correct the underlying issues which led to poor decision making. The idea of doing this on the misdemeanor level is to break a potential cycle and turn lives in a positive direction. None of the graduates have been repeat offenders. That kind of success merits recognition and deserves your vote to retain her in the capacity of municipal court judge. Linda WillcoxBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Misdemeanor Vote Law Criminal Law Crime Judge Offense V.e.t.s Court Program Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vaccination for our survival, the welfare of others Posted: 12 a.m. Penwell, James David Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Blaming litigation for stalled timber work misleading Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham goes above and beyond for his community Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham the right leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back