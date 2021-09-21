Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There may be more than one name on the ballot for municipal court judge, but there is really only one choice: retain Judge Colleen Herrington.

This is because of her drive to go above and beyond. As a judge, she certainly has the education and experience. Additionally, on her own time, she also has designed, found grant funding, and implemented a program to keep people from being in court in the first place. That’s the V.E.T.S Court.

V.E.T.S stands for Veterans Eligible for Treatment Services. Those accepted into the program have committed a misdemeanor offense. Rather than serve jail time, these participants work intensively (usually for nearly two years) with various counselors to correct the underlying issues which led to poor decision making. The idea of doing this on the misdemeanor level is to break a potential cycle and turn lives in a positive direction. None of the graduates have been repeat offenders. That kind of success merits recognition and deserves your vote to retain her in the capacity of municipal court judge.

Linda Willcox

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe