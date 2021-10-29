Letter to the editor: Herrington the best candidate for municipal judge Chris Sinness Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing with the hopes of highlighting, as Judge Herrington’s husband, how impressive she has been with her devotion to being fair, just, impartial, and nonpartisan throughout her entire career on the bench and through this election. When she filed for this election, Colleen made me read the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct, because I was going to be participating in this campaign. I recommend you do too. Judge Herrington has operated, both professionally and personally, with the utmost integrity and honor. I am excited to promote her and her qualifications, because I am married to the best and most qualified candidate.Judge Herrington has been a Bozeman Municipal Court Judge in a part-time role since 2012. In short, she has been doing the job for almost 10 years. She is endorsed by the other full-time judge, the Honorable Karl Seel. That alone should speak volumes. Additionally, she has had the support of the clerks who work with her daily. She also has inspired many citizens in various roles in the community to work tirelessly on her behalf and this campaign. Throughout her tenure, she has presided over 40% of the caseload. She started an alternative treatment court for veterans that she hopes is the model to create a DUI treatment court in the future. She has served her country and state with the Montana Army National Guard. I could keep going with qualifications and experience, but the information is readily available.Bozeman needs a judge to be fair, impartial, and knowledgeable. A judge who is ready on the first day of the term because they are supremely qualified. A judge who is a true servant to her community. I implore you to vote to retain Judge Herrington. Chris SinnessBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Herrington Judge Karl Seel Politics Work Law Sport Country Clerk Citizen Bozeman Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Cunningham a great leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans deserves vote in municipal judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Serving the community with integrity, professionalism Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy money can be spent wisely Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy a proven asset on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back