Letter to the editor: Herrington should continue as municipal court judge Sherm Veltkamp Oct 28, 2021 As a native Gallatin County resident and business man I have always stayed involved in our local government and associated agencies. I am extremely impressed with Judge Colleen Herrington's commitment and passion to our community. Not only as expertly performing her duties as municipal court judge, she took it upon herself to organize a team to create a Veterans Treatment Court to provide our veterans with an avenue for wellness. Being currently active in our state's National Guard and her compassion toward our community shows me she will go beyond the call of duty in providing assistance for our veterans and our community residents. Judge Colleen Herrington has my vote for municipal court judge as we need more caring and dedicated candidates. Please join me in retaining Judge Herrington as our municipal court judge. Sherm VeltkampBozeman