Letter to the editor: Herrington has skills, experience for judge seat Rich McLane Sep 17, 2021

This fall you'll have several candidates to choose from for Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. I offer my support for Judge Colleen Herrington. I had the honor of serving with her during the development of the Veterans Court and saw the energy, support and leadership this new court needed. She understands the dynamics of a veteran struggling to adjust from military service, but isn't afraid to hold them accountable and help get them on track. I've seen her run her courtroom, with a mix of compassion and supporting advice for mistakes made by defendants and giving out stern reprimands and appropriate sentences when warranted. Whether you're a victim looking for a Judge to hold a defendant accountable or a defendant looking for fair treatment in the courts, Judge Herrington fits the bill for both. Vote for Colleen Herrington this fall. Rich McLaneBozeman