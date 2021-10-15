Letter to the editor: Herrington has shown grit, grace while serving us Shana Hogg Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing to endorse Judge Herrington for Bozeman’s Municipal Court Judge. She has been serving our great community for the last 10 years and has shown nothing but grit and grace while in our service.I was lucky enough to meet Judge Herrington about 14 years ago and since then she has not only been a dear friend, but also a mentor to how I am raising my amazing son. About seven years ago, as many young kids do, my son decided he wanted to take something ‘shiny’ home from the store without paying. We left the store and proceeded to drive home until I spotted the shiny new object on my sons’ finger in the back seat. I knew I needed to make a point about the role of stealing, the law, and respecting businesses in our great Bozeman Community. I went home, had a stern conversation with my son and immediately called Judge Herrington. I was so impressed by how she suggested we manage the situation. She put forethought and care into a plan of action that was safe and significantly impactful. To this day, my son references what he learned from Judge Herrington and his experience in her courtroom. He is even writing about it for a school project this year.We need to vote to reseat Judge Herrington. I am so thankful not only for all the work she does as our current judge but also how she guided my son in understanding the significant consequences of his actions. Shana HoggBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Herrington Judge Law Post Company Grit Grace Care Store Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen will be an advocate for court access, openness Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Fiber optic lines will end up where the money is Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington tough but fair, should be retained as judge Posted: 12 a.m. Four vying for new Gallatin County District Court judge position Posted: 12 a.m. Dore, Teryl "Terri" Kathleen Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back