I am writing to endorse Judge Herrington for Bozeman’s Municipal Court Judge. She has been serving our great community for the last 10 years and has shown nothing but grit and grace while in our service.

I was lucky enough to meet Judge Herrington about 14 years ago and since then she has not only been a dear friend, but also a mentor to how I am raising my amazing son. About seven years ago, as many young kids do, my son decided he wanted to take something ‘shiny’ home from the store without paying. We left the store and proceeded to drive home until I spotted the shiny new object on my sons’ finger in the back seat. I knew I needed to make a point about the role of stealing, the law, and respecting businesses in our great Bozeman Community. I went home, had a stern conversation with my son and immediately called Judge Herrington.

I was so impressed by how she suggested we manage the situation. She put forethought and care into a plan of action that was safe and significantly impactful. To this day, my son references what he learned from Judge Herrington and his experience in her courtroom. He is even writing about it for a school project this year.

We need to vote to reseat Judge Herrington. I am so thankful not only for all the work she does as our current judge but also how she guided my son in understanding the significant consequences of his actions.

Shana Hogg

Bozeman

