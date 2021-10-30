Letter to the editor: Herrington fair, consistent, should remain as judge Michelle Westberg Oct 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing to show my support for Judge J. Colleen Herrington. I have worked in the judicial system for 26 years. During this time I have worked for and with a number of judges, I have provided criteria to commissioners when appointing a judge, and I have learned there are always three sides to every story — his side, her side, and what really happened.Judge J. Colleen Herrington is intelligent, straightforward and logical when applying the law to cases before her asa Bozeman municipal judge. She is fair and consistent. She judges the crime not the person. Judge J. Colleen Herrington abides by the city of Bozeman core values — integrity, leadership, service and teamwork. She abides by the Montana Judicial Code of Ethics including her ability to remain impartial, be diligent and not engage in political activity by choosing parties. A judge should be independent but cognizant of their actions at work and in their personal life so as not to appear biased regardless of the judge's intention. Being a judge is not a matter of having a powerful position. Being a judge requires humility, honesty, dependability and logical thinking. A judge must have principles and integrity to mentor and guide others regardless of any personal feelings. Judge J. Colleen Herrington shows her passion when she works with the veterans participating in VETS Treatment Court which she spearheaded. I urge you to vote to retain Judge J. Colleen Herrington. Michelle WestbergBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags J. Colleen Herrington Judge Law Politics Integrity Humility Bozeman Fair Crime Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen the right pick for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has earned the right to continue serving Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring fresh perspective to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn thoughtful, open-minded, deserves support Posted: 12 a.m. Sen. Daines urged against Biden's 'reckless' infrastructure bill in Bozeman Posted: 7:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back