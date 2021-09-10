Letter to the editor: Herrington deserves vote for municipal court judge Amy Hanson Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am endorsing Judge Herrington to be reseated as our Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. She has been serving for 9½ years in that position and has brought her integrity to the bench. Not only does she serve the community as her job, but also in her day-to-day life practices. I met Judge Herrington about five years ago and in that time she has continually impressed me with her attention to detail and her ability to articulate her thoughts. Most of us do not find ourselves in front of a city judge, but I think I am not alone in believing that the person tasked with hearing those cases, including criminal misdemeanors, orders for protection hearings, and a slew of other court dealings, should be someone that is able to listen to the parties, assess the real evidence and rule according to the law with impartiality. Judge Herrington is that person.Outside of her job as the Bozeman Municipal Court judge she serves in the Montana Army National Guard and spearheaded the efforts to create and now presides over the Veteran Eligible Treatment Services (VETS) Court, which began serving veterans in February 2018. Judge Herrington has my vote for our Bozeman Municipal Court judge. Amy HansonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judge Herrington Law Bozeman Municipal Court Dealing Rule Slew Evidence Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: If you get vaccinated, we're all better protected Posted: 12 a.m. Three Forks woman originally charged with felony assault pleads guilty to misdemeanor Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 More than $2M available for conservation projects in Gallatin County Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana Republicans turning our world upside down Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Letter to the editor: No better candidate for mayoral seat than Cunningham Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back