I am endorsing Judge Herrington to be reseated as our Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. She has been serving for 9½ years in that position and has brought her integrity to the bench. Not only does she serve the community as her job, but also in her day-to-day life practices. I met Judge Herrington about five years ago and in that time she has continually impressed me with her attention to detail and her ability to articulate her thoughts. Most of us do not find ourselves in front of a city judge, but I think I am not alone in believing that the person tasked with hearing those cases, including criminal misdemeanors, orders for protection hearings, and a slew of other court dealings, should be someone that is able to listen to the parties, assess the real evidence and rule according to the law with impartiality. Judge Herrington is that person.

Outside of her job as the Bozeman Municipal Court judge she serves in the Montana Army National Guard and spearheaded the efforts to create and now presides over the Veteran Eligible Treatment Services (VETS) Court, which began serving veterans in February 2018.

Judge Herrington has my vote for our Bozeman Municipal Court judge.

Amy Hanson

Bozeman

