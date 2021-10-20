Support Local Journalism


The upcoming election will include a race for the city of Bozeman Municipal Court judge which oversees the Veterans Eligible Treatment Services Court. Judge Colleen Herrington, who founded the VETS Court, currently serves as the judge for this very important court. She is running for election to her current position.

Judge Herrington is an asset to the court and to the veterans who participate in the VETS court. Judge Herrington has the experience this court needs and is a military officer. I work as the mentor coordinator for the VETS court and it's an honor and privilege to serve on the team Judge Herrington has put together to serve our veterans.

I highly recommend Judge Herrington and ask for your support so she can continue to serve city of Bozeman and our veterans.

Kate Reid

Belgrade

