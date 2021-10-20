Letter to the editor: Herrington an asset to municipal court, veterans Kate Reid Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The upcoming election will include a race for the city of Bozeman Municipal Court judge which oversees the Veterans Eligible Treatment Services Court. Judge Colleen Herrington, who founded the VETS Court, currently serves as the judge for this very important court. She is running for election to her current position.Judge Herrington is an asset to the court and to the veterans who participate in the VETS court. Judge Herrington has the experience this court needs and is a military officer. I work as the mentor coordinator for the VETS court and it's an honor and privilege to serve on the team Judge Herrington has put together to serve our veterans. I highly recommend Judge Herrington and ask for your support so she can continue to serve city of Bozeman and our veterans. Kate ReidBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Judge Law Court Election Asset Veteran Bozeman Municipal Court Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic knows Bozeman's challenges, deserves support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the best candidate for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will work to make sure everyone can thrive in Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a tireless advocate for the outdoors Posted: 12 a.m. Memo: GOP leadership limited in election integrity investigation Posted: 3:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back