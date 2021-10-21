Letter to the editor: Herrington a highly qualified judge for Bozeman Len Albright Oct 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I first met Judge Colleen Herrington when Gallatin County concerned citizens decided to pursue the 4th Veterans Treatment Court in the State of Montana. I volunteered as the Veteran Mentor Coordinator to assist with this new program. Judge Colleen Herrington organized a great team and worked relentlessly to be sure we had everything in place for a successful Gallatin County Veterans Treatment Court. I was very impressed with Judge Herrrington's dedication towards this endeavor. She is professional, fair, understanding and strong when necessitated. Judge Herrington is a member of a local veteran organization and supports other community service organizations. These valuable characteristics carry over to her elected position as municipal court judge. Please join us to retain Judge Colleen Herrington as a highly qualified judge for our community. Len AlbrightBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Judge Law Veterans Treatment Court Gallatin County Coordinator Mentor Team Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring leadership, passion to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman's special tradition of collaboration in music Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen's dedication to justice will serve us well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We need to invest in a more sustainable future Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge senators to back Women's Health Protection Act Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back