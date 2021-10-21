Support Local Journalism


I first met Judge Colleen Herrington when Gallatin County concerned citizens decided to pursue the 4th Veterans Treatment Court in the State of Montana. I volunteered as the Veteran Mentor Coordinator to assist with this new program. Judge Colleen Herrington organized a great team and worked relentlessly to be sure we had everything in place for a successful Gallatin County Veterans Treatment Court. I was very impressed with Judge Herrrington's dedication towards this endeavor. She is professional, fair, understanding and strong when necessitated.

Judge Herrington is a member of a local veteran organization and supports other community service organizations. These valuable characteristics carry over to her elected position as municipal court judge. Please join us to retain Judge Colleen Herrington as a highly qualified judge for our community. 

Len Albright

Bozeman

