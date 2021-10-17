Letter to the editor: Herrington a dedicated public servant for Bozeman Karl P. Seel Oct 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As your current elected Bozeman Municipal Court Judge, I believe that Judge Colleen Herrington is the best choice for your vote this election. I had the pleasure of appointing her as judge twice and have worked with her for almost 10 years. Judge Herrington embodies the qualities of active listening, integrity, honesty, compassion, and an excellent knowledge of the law, all of which are necessary to be a good and fair judge.I have watched her perform her duties as judge with the utmost respect and adherence to the law. She has worked hard to start and run the Veterans Eligible Treatment Services (VETS) Court, which has been a great success. Her dedication to her responsibilities as judge is apparent each time she is in court. She has been a dedicated public servant to the citizens of Bozeman and deserves your vote to continue serving you.I have chosen to endorse Judge Herrington and hope Bozeman voters will keep her on as Municipal Court judge. I urge you to vote for Judge Herrington for Municipal Court judge. Karl P. SeelBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Judge Law Politics Ethics Bozeman Municipal Court Integrity Honesty Compassion Bozeman Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 45 minutes ago. Three names on ballot for Bozeman's second full-time city judge Posted: 12:30 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. City to hold roundtable on equity, inequality in Bozeman Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back