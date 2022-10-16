Gallatin County needs Matthew Henry! Mr. Henry, superintendent of schools for Gallatin County, is the only candidate on the ballot qualified to fulfill this office. He has led the office with expertise and has the qualifications to connect with school officials, teachers, families, and students. He has served as a teacher, principal, and administrator before holding the position, one in which he was wise enough to know Montana law while walking the Bozeman School Board through an errant election process.
Mr. Henry has proven himself in his guidance of homeschool families, including those isolated during the pandemic school lockdowns. He has encouraged families by pointing them to mentorship and always been available to answer questions. His guidance to the rural schools and homeschool families is a driving force behind the success of Gallatin County homeschool and small school students. Gallatin is home to 1,000-plus homeschool students who are well-engaged and thriving due to the welcoming, encouraging leadership of Matthew Henry.
Please join our family in reelecting Matthew Henry for Gallatin County superintendent of schools, the only candidate that supports family choice and has the best interest of your family in mind.
Sarah Capp
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.