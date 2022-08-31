While serving as one of your Gallatin County Commissioners, in 2017 we were tasked with the responsibility of filling a vacancy of the Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools. After interviewing a slate of qualified candidates, we unanimously selected Matthew Henry.
In 1992, Matthew Henry began his teaching career in a one room schoolhouse near Malta. From there, he moved to Livingston to teach fifth grade. He also was elected to serve as a Livingston City Commissioner. In 2001, Matthew moved to Wilsall to become the elementary and high school principal in the Shields Valley School District. In 2004, Matthew and his family moved to Bozeman, where he served for eight years as the administrator of a private K-12 school.
Matthew Henry has 24 years of experience in education; public and non-public. The office of superintendent requires experience and a full understanding of school budgeting and operations. It requires a daily interface with rural, private and home schools. For the last five years, Gallatin County have been served exceedingly well by Matthew Henry as our superintendent. I strongly endorse him for re-election this November and encourage our county voters to support him for reelection.
Steve White
Bozeman
