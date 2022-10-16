I am writing to support the reelection of County Superintendent Matthew Henry. Mr. Henry is a kind and decent man, but more importantly a staunch supporter of children in Gallatin County.
I have worked with Mr. Henry in my role as a representative for the Gallatin County Bar Association throughout his tenure and on numerous occasions to support the education and enrichment of these young residents, an effort dear to my heart. Our county superintendent for years now, Mr. Henry has well managed the position. His maintenance of the Bar-sponsored County Declamation Contest has continued an over 70 year old tradition to inform children on citizenship and flag etiquette, including tours of the local courts. With aplomb, Mr. Henry handled the very rare requirement to midterm appoint a new Bozeman School Board Trustee, inviting me among other residents to advise him on this important task, acting in our personal capacity.
But these are only two examples of his competence. Overall, Mr. Henry has demonstrated calm, considerate, and effective execution of the many professional duties required of a county superintendent. Matthew Henry retains my vote, as well as my respect and admiration.
Herman A. Watson IV
Bozeman
