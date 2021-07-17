The Bozeman School Board used an image at their most recent meeting in an attempt to clarify the difference between equity and equality. The picture of equality showed three kids standing behind a fence watching a ball game, each with their own stool. One kid didn’t necessarily need a stool, one did, and one stool wasn't enough for the shortest kid. Equity was the solution. In the second image they simply took the stool from the tallest kid and gave it to the shortest, so they all had an equal point of view.
This is certainly an example of kindness, assuming the tallest kid was willing to give up his stool, but someone needs to clarify the shortcomings of such an approach in the school system. I doubt anyone would oppose utilizing every resource available to lift up any student who needs it, in order to give them the best possible shot at life. The issue is removing tools from a higher achieving and/or motivated student, in the name of equity. Equality is providing the same opportunity to all students. Equity is forcing the same outcome. Sure, it’s always more nuanced than that, but isn’t an education also about preparing students for the “real world”?
No one gives you a stool in the real world, just because you’re shorter than the competition. You build a ladder. You are an individual and you adapt. You capitalize on your strengths.
I’ll emphasize one more time that it is necessary to provide every advantage to our students, but not at the expense of the gifted. Doing so would be detrimental to the future of every student, and our society.
If equity is what you want, then start spreading your wealth to the surrounding communities’ school systems. Put your money where your mouth is.