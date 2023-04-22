In trying to participate in state legislative matters, specifically matters pertaining to House Bill 971, I have long thought the state legislative process was broken, but a recent hearing confirms it for me. On an issue which can deliver so much potential harm to the people and environment of our state, our state government is doing its citizens and its land a grave disservice. The longer this 68th session continues, the more harm done to the state’s people, wildlife, quality of air, land, and water. HB 971 has been quickly thrown together in a matter of days, without full analysis and oversight by scientists and government officials. Why? To teach a judge a lesson. It’s a travesty and embarrassment.
According to news outlets, this bill was introduced because some legislators felt slighted over a judge’s ruling last week regarding NorthWestern Energy’s Laurel Generation plant, a generation plant under construction in Yellowstone County. The judge’s mistake — faulting DEQ for not considering greenhouse gases. As stated during the hearing (and I’m paraphrasing), we need to teach the judge that the Legislature makes laws, not the judiciary. The trouble with this approach, he’s not punishing the judiciary, he’s punishing the people and the environment of the state.
There were only 20 minutes given for each side to present oral testimony. All the corporate and industrial suspects were aligned in support of HB 971, and the people were against. I’m guessing there were three times, or more, people aligned against the bill. So many more, that people at the end only had time to say “Me Too.” The people are not getting a chance to be part of the process. Yes, there were people voicing their concern, but think of the masses that had none. On matters so consequential, there has to be a better way.
Clinton Nagel
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.