Kudos to the Gallatin County Health Department all the way around on the COVID vaccination process!! I agree, it was difficult to get registered to get your first vaccination, due to the number of slots available and the number of people who wanted to get their vaccination. However, once I was registered to get my first vaccination, the process was seamless.
From those helping to confirm your appointment when you arrived, to the person giving the vaccination, to moving to the next building to wait for 15 minutes to make sure you didn’t have any reactions to the vaccination, the process only took 30 minutes. Amazing! Then to get an email that night to register for the second vaccination — outstanding!
