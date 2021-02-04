The morning of Wednesday, Jan. 27, I had my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Vaccination Center at Building 4 at the County Fairgrounds (I’m 86).
I was met at the entrance to the building by an attendant who opened the door and showed me where to sign-in at a registration table. From there, I was guided to another table where another attendant explained the vaccination procedure to me; then to a final table where I received the shot and was given a card to carry to the adjoining building where you sit quietly for 15 minutes to be sure you are not experiencing any untoward effects of the vaccination.Then before leaving, I stopped by a table where an attendant scheduled my return in three weeks for the second vaccination.
Everything went very smoothly, and all the attendants were friendly, courteous, patient, and helpful. Thanks and congratulations to the Health Department for doing such a good job!
