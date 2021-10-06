Letter to the editor: Health care workers deserve appreciation, not abuse Cathy Cooper Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I just listened to a piece on the radio about hospital staff treatment by patients and their family members in Helena. Wow! Since when do people think it’s okay to yell at, spit at, and otherwise harass and threaten anyone, to say nothing of those trying to help and possibly save their lives? I’m appalled at the level of incivility and abuse.It seems to mirror the amount of COVID-19 cases surging in this state. I’m wondering if the violent outbursts are a result of displaced anger — people feeling mad that they were duped by the misinformation floating around the internet negating the pandemic, the necessity to vaccinate. When will people step up, own their mistaken perceptions of the virus, and be grateful for all of those brave souls putting their own lives at risk to save theirs? I, for one, want to express my deep appreciation for all who keep getting up, dressing, and heading to work at health care centers. They go even though they know that they will be facing yet another day of understaffing, the potential for abusive behavior, and severe illness. I am grateful for their willingness to serve.P.S.: Wear a mask in public and show your neighbors you care about their safety and well-being! You will also show health care workers you’re doing your part to lessen their burden. Cathy CooperBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: A confession from a one-time vaccine opponent Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support bond to replace law and justice center Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen deserves vote for municipal court judge seat Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Letter to the editor: Best chance in a generation to combat climate change Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development will have negative impacts Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back