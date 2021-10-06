Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I just listened to a piece on the radio about hospital staff treatment by patients and their family members in Helena. Wow! Since when do people think it’s okay to yell at, spit at, and otherwise harass and threaten anyone, to say nothing of those trying to help and possibly save their lives? I’m appalled at the level of incivility and abuse.

It seems to mirror the amount of COVID-19 cases surging in this state. I’m wondering if the violent outbursts are a result of displaced anger — people feeling mad that they were duped by the misinformation floating around the internet negating the pandemic, the necessity to vaccinate. When will people step up, own their mistaken perceptions of the virus, and be grateful for all of those brave souls putting their own lives at risk to save theirs?

I, for one, want to express my deep appreciation for all who keep getting up, dressing, and heading to work at health care centers. They go even though they know that they will be facing yet another day of understaffing, the potential for abusive behavior, and severe illness. I am grateful for their willingness to serve.

P.S.: Wear a mask in public and show your neighbors you care about their safety and well-being! You will also show health care workers you’re doing your part to lessen their burden.

Cathy Cooper

Bozeman

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe