Several years ago one of our cats showed up at the door hopping on three legs, in terrible pain. One of her front paws was smashed to a pulp, having been caught in a trap that was illegally placed on private property. Our veterinarian was able to save her, but her leg had to be amputated.
Montanans already have the right to fish, hunt and yes, to lawfully trap certain furbearing animals including wolves, bobcats, otter, fisher and swift fox. Yet a bill has been introduced to the Legislature, House Bill 372, called “Establish the Right to Hunt,” that would amend the state constitution by stating that “hunting, trapping and fishing by citizens will be prioritized as the means of wildlife management.”
For me, trapping is abhorrent, but whatever your point of view, consider this. Trapping is managed and regulated by Fish, Wildlife and Parks, all of which is detailed on their website. This includes a reminder that “the capture of any animal that cannot be lawfully trapped, including domestic animals, must be reported to FWP within 24 hours.” In the case of my cat, the trapper never revealed themselves. How many other species of wildlife and domestic animals have been illegally trapped and then reported? It would be interesting to see the statistics on that.
Over one third of Montana is public land, used by many of us for many forms of outdoor recreation. If this bill passes, the management of trapping by FWP will be severely impacted and placed in the hands of a special interest group. Please contact your representative and tell them to vote no on HB 372.
Rebecca Hoffman
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.