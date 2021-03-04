For secretary of the Department of the Interior, our country needs a leader who possess integrity, competence, and demonstrated ability to work effectively with diverse constituencies and amid diverse responsibilities. From a military family, and as an enrolled member of the Pueblo Laguna, Congresswoman Debra Haaland has those credentials and more.
As a Congresswoman from a Western state and vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Haaland understands the breadth of issues regarding natural resources and energy development and the necessity to make decisions driven by science and the long-term interests of our nation. Having a Western state leader in this position will assure us that good paying jobs in the energy sector are a priority.
In addition, as a public lands champion, she will be a fierce and productive steward of our national parks, natural resources, and public lands. Consequently, urge Sen. Daines to vote to confirm Debra Haaland for secretary of the interior.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.