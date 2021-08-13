Letter to the editor: Gutkoski was a tenacious conservation advocate Valerie Harms Aug 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When I first moved here 25 years ago, I was advised to join the Montana Wilderness Association. There I met Joe for the first time and understood he'd been a tenacious and long-term wilderness and wildlife advocate. He later gravitated to the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance, always a member of the Gallatin Wildlife Association and often an officer in all. He also ran River Action Network and drove around the state, testing the rivers. As a member of the Buffalo Field Campaign he worked to prevent bison from needless slaughter. He tried hard to get partners to take up the congressional bills he wrote, which often failed. Others can testify to the abilities of this remarkable man.I have more personal gratitude. From the time I arrived here he introduced me to the landscape and as we walked about the mountains he would point out the plants and trees and pause to talk about them. He loved maps. A landscape architect who left his mark on Montana, he gave me a map for how to develop my yards. ("Tear the lawn up and start over," he'd say, shaking his head). He told me about being a smoke jumper, his family, and his struggles with ranchers who mostly opposed everything he fought for. He brought me elk from his hunting trips and fish that he'd caught. He described bushwhacking and sleeping under pine boughs or aluminum foil in below freezing weather. He was an all-around mountain man, unlike any man I'd ever met. At first I worried but then not because I learned how capable he was. He was as stubborn in death as he was in life. He waited until just after his 94th birthday and died in his own bed (probably a sleeping bag). Valerie HarmsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Politics Zoology Law Company Map Trees Pause Plants Elk Struggle Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: America must restore the core values of our nation Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Gov. Gianforte can do more to urge Montanans to get vaccinated. And he should. Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Offering free school meals the right thing to do Posted: 12 a.m. Reed Point man sentenced for poisoning wolf near Ennis Posted: 5:30 p.m. Bozeman tops 50,000 people; Gallatin County leads Montana in population growth Posted: 5:30 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back