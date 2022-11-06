There is only one choice in the race for the Montana Supreme Court. On one hand, you have Ingrid Gustafson, an incumbent judge with years of experience and on the other, you have James Brown, a corporate lobbyist with ties to the extreme right. Brown has no judicial experience and very little court experience.
Much is at stake with this election. In the past few years, the Montana Supreme Court has been the last defense in fighting against the extreme laws that have passed in the majority GOP Legislature. These bills were declared unconstitutional and Montana is better for it. If James Brown is elected, that protection is gone. Union protections and voting rights could be stripped. Our public schools could continue to lose funding and our tax dollars would further support private and religious schools. Public employee jobs could become privatized and our retirements demolished. Our rights to bodily autonomy could be stripped. Public lands could become inaccessible and privatized, where only the rich can hunt and fish.
Ingrid Gustafson will uphold the values of Montanans. Her opponent will not. I believe in our Montana Constitution and the only way to keep it is to reelect Ingrid Gustafson.
Taylor Clark
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.