If you like your constitutional rights to privacy, quality public education and access to public lands and water here in Montana, vote to reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court.
Justice Gustafson was appointed as a district judge in 2004 by Republican Governor, Judy Martz; then as Supreme Court Judge in 2017 by Democratic Governor Steve Bullock. She has handled nearly 1,100 cases at the Montana Supreme Court level. Gustafson is a judge, not a politician. She is fiercely nonpartisan and not beholden to any political party or special interest group.
Her opponent, James Brown, is the opposite. He has no judicial experience whatsoever and has spent his career as a politician and lobbyist supporting extremist positions favored by special interest groups who want to undermine the Constitution and take away your rights and freedoms. He claims he will “never” legislate from the bench. Yet, we just witnessed the latest U.S. Supreme Court appointees make the same false promises.
Don’t be misled. This election is about your freedom and rights under the Montana Constitution. Vote to reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson, either by absentee ballot or at the ballot box on Nov. 8.
Peter Schweppe
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.