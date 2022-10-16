In the coming election, the choice for an impartial and experienced justice to serve on the Montana Supreme Court could not be any more important or clear cut. We rely on an independent and competent court to protect our rights to privacy, access to public lands and water and other rights and freedoms granted under the Montana Constitution.
Justice Ingrid Gustafson has a proven track record of nonpartisan service to the people of Montana. As a lower court judge for many years she led the way by pursuing court reforms and training for child abuse and neglect cases. As a current Montana Supreme Court Justice, originally appointed in 2017 and elected to retain her seat in 2018, she has made clear there is no room for politicization of the judiciary. Meanwhile, her opponent has no judicial experience and plenty of special-interest bias as a lobbyist for those who would restrict our rights.
Let's protect our rights to privacy and access to public lands and water so we can make our own health decisions and hunt, fish and spend time outdoors with our families by reelecting Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court.
Anne D. Schumacher
Bozeman
