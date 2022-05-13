This year’s election for the Montana Supreme Court may be the most important in decades. The stakes could not possibly be higher — nothing short of the independence of our judiciary stands in the balance. It is vital that we reelect Ingrid Gustafson.
I have known Ingrid Gustafson and her family since childhood. Ingrid has deep family roots in Montana. She understands our state, its history and its values better than most. She has chosen to make her life here, completing her undergraduate studies at Montana State University and law school at the University of Montana. Her legal career here in Montana has included working in private practice and as a public defender prior to being elevated to the judiciary. She has served at the district and Supreme Court levels for nearly 20 years, giving her a depth of judicial experience far greater than either of her electoral opponents (one has approximately four years as a district court judge and the other has zero judicial experience).
Ingrid is a highly intelligent, ethical and responsible jurist who has a proven record of serving our state honorably. She has been appointed by both Republican and and Democratic governors and been retained in those positions by the voters in no less than four separate elections. Her judicial rulings are based upon the facts of the case and applicable law, not on any preconceived ideological bias.
None of us want to return to anything resembling the bad old days of the Copper Kings, when law makers and jurists were bought and paid for by a small handful of powerful men representing very narrow political and economic interests. To ensure we don’t ever backtrack to those lamentable times, please join me in keeping Ingrid Gustafson on the Montana Supreme Court.
