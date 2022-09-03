For the last eight years the Montana Supreme Court has been under attack by extremists, funded mostly by out-of-state money. They want to change the court from a non-partisan institution to one biased toward right wing positions, favoring various special interests, either corporate or extreme ideologues. This year the attack is against incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson.
Gustafson has been on the court since 2017 when she was appointed by Gov. Bullock. Previously she served at the District Court level where she was appointed in 2003 by Republican Gov. Judy Martz. Gustafson has a reputation for being smart, hardworking and unbiased with no agenda other than to serve Montanans fairly.
Her opponent, Jim Brown, has no judicial experience. Zero! He’s a Helena lobbyist who represents corporate interests and has made an art of funneling out-of-state dark money into Montana’s elections.
We must reject efforts to introduce partisan agendas to our Supreme Court. Reelecting Justice Gustafson is essential to maintaining the court’s history of objectivity, free of political agendas. She has served us well during her last four years on the court and will do so again once reelected. Vote for Gustafson.
Jack Jelinski
Bozeman
