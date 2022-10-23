The Montana Supreme Court race is the most important race in this upcoming election. My personal experience as a public servant leaves me concerned that our 4 P’s are at risk: public education, public lands, public employee pensions and privacy.
All of these issues are at stake if James Brown is elected. He is endorsed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and Sen. Steve Daines, all politicians who have been trying to privatize our schools and other institutions for years. As a lobbyist with Thunder Dome Law, Jim Brown worked in opposition to HB 286, a bill that aimed to protect public land access. In 2013, he represented American Tradition Partnership, a group who was found to have broken campaign finance laws.
Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson puts protecting our Montana Constitution first. As Justice, her top priority is following the rule of law and our constitution fairly and impartially to protect our freedoms, from maintaining access to public lands to ensuring the constitutional right to privacy. Much is at stake in this election. Vote for Ingrid Gustafson. She will protect our 4 Ps.
Chandra Lind
Bozeman
