It matters which candidate you choose for Montana Supreme Court. This year the incumbents are the best qualified. Justice Ingrid Gustafson, in particular, is impartial, trustworthy, and experienced. She has ruled repeatedly and fairly on cases related to the Montana Constitution, ranging from stream access for anglers to protection of a healthy environment to privacy rights for women.
For these reasons, special interest opponents want her replaced with a Helena lobbyist, James Brown, who has zero experience as a judge. He has rubber stamped rate increases for Northwestern Energy as a PSC member, supports the sale of our public lands, and opposes our stream access laws.
Special interest groups have repeatedly tried to undermine the Supreme Court and repeatedly failed. It is essential that they fail this time. Gustafson is a proven judge who is fair and impartial. She was appointed to District Court by Republican Governor Martz and to the Supreme Court by Democratic Governor Bullock. She is beholden to no political party. Her only allegiance is to the law and to our Constitution.
Vote for Justice Ingrid Gustafson.
Noreen Breeding
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.