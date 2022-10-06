Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Only the Montana State Constitution's protection of our privacy stands in the way of a woman’s personal right to privacy. The extremists running the Montana Republican party are going after our right to privacy from every angle possible, including an attack on an experienced and unbiased Justice on the Montana Supreme Court, Ingrid Gustafson. She has a proven record of protecting Montanans' freedoms throughout her 20 years of experience as a judge in Montana. She keeps politics out of the courtroom.
This is supposed to be a nonpartisan position, but the supporters of her opponent, James Brown, make no secret of their desire to change the court more to their liking. Brown’s a right-wing lobbyist, hand-picked and funded by partisan activists. He has zero judicial experience. He’s best known in Helena for his ability to funnel out-of-state dark money into Montana’s political races.
Gustafson is a lifelong Montanan, graduate of MSU (and by the way in MSU’s ski racing Hall of Fame), a supporter of community causes that help youth, and a hardworking unbiased judge. Give her your vote in November. Encourage your friends to do the same.
Susan Carstensen
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.