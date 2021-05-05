Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a major ‘constitutional carry’ bill that will let Montanans carry concealed firearms in public settings including banks and bars without a permit. In addition the bill limits university system officials’ ability to restrict firearm possession on college campuses.
Ironically, after Gianforte assaulted a reporter in 2017, Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West ordered Gianforte to complete 20 hours of anger management counseling and 40 hours of community service. This had to be completed by Nov. 28 of that year. Gianforte was given a deferred six-month jail sentence, meaning if he does not violate the conditions of his sentence the charge could be dismissed. Gianforte was also fined $385 and paid $4,646 in restitution.
I find the juxtaposition of the above two paragraphs to be both amusing and alarming. I am a lifelong educator and find the idea of guns in the classroom to be not only abhorrent but completely anomalous to what a university is all about. I know of educators who say they will leave the profession if this comes to pass. Perhaps it’s time to get back to having native born Montanans serve as governor.