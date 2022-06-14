The administration has proposed that we stop sales of semi-automatic rifles in United States. If this happens, it will be profitable for the cartels to smuggle comparable firearms and clips across the porous (open?) southern border along with fentanyl. I doubt they will fill out a background check for those procuring these firearms and the firearms will probably not have serial numbers. Who will they blame when people are killed with these illegal firearms that were permitted to be smuggled into this country because of their open border policies?
The problem is not the firearm, it is the mental health or criminality of those that use them inappropriately. Releasing those criminals after committing a crime probably contributes to more crime being committed with firearms. Why should responsible firearm owners be punished for something done by criminals or the mentally ill?
If a drunk drives a car into a group of people, should we take every one’s car away? If a person kills someone else with a knife, should we outlaw all knives? Wouldn’t it be unique if we would prosecute criminals, treat mentally ill and not punish law abiding citizens? How about the administration enforcing existing laws?
I can see why the president might want to meet with those who lost loved ones but it’s too bad that he and the administration do not have the same sympathy for the large number of people dying from fentanyl (150-175 per day) that is coming from China across our open Southern border or from all of those being murdered in Ukraine by the Russians. They have families too. Might it be that there would be no “photo op” or are they just not aware of these deaths or is it that they just don’t care about these deaths?
