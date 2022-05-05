Bruce Grubbs is a name that will appear on the June primary ballot for House District 68. The district represents a significant portion of Gallatin County. This elected position provides an important voice in Helena for those of us who live and work here.
I have known Bruce for over 30 years. My father introduced us in the main street hardware store that Bruce managed in his younger days. My father was a “tool guy”. He especially admired Craftsman tools, and Bruce sold that brand. My father was also fairly salty and extremely demanding when it came to his tools and his tool consultants. He trusted Bruce for all of his tool advice.
As I got to know Bruce over the years, I learned why he had earned my father’s trust. Bruce is a man of his word and a man of honor. If he explained a product, a tool, an appliance, or a particular part, you knew that Bruce believed in it. He never fabricated a story or made a false promise just to close a sale.
Since my own first tool purchase in Bruce’s early hardware store, I have also observed his thoughtfulness and devotion to our community. Bruce has served on the board of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce, the Bozeman School Board, the Gallatin Empire Lions Club, the Junior Achievement board and the MSU College of Technology advisory committee. I have worked alongside of Bruce as a SCORE volunteer providing advice to fledgling businesses in the area. In all of those roles, Bruce has always been true to our community, and true to his word.
That is who I would wish to represent me in Helena. A man who keeps his word.
