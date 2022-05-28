The Republican primary race for HD 68 is critical this year. There are two Republicans running for this seat with very different agendas. I have always voted people, not party, as it is essential that we have committed, rationale, critical thinkers in our legislature, on both sides of the isle. Bruce Grubbs, who has served very well for this district for two previous sessions, is the best person for HD 68 to have representing us, all of us. Bruce is not a narrow focused ideological thinking person.
Bruce Grubbs is a person that has demonstrated well that he has good values, high integrity, common sense, and he will work hard to solve problems on many issues. He is a solutions person, working hard on critical issues that affect all of us and he will do that by listening to all constituents, looking at all the facts behind legislation, and make a well informed decision in the best interest of his constituents, the county, and the state.
I urge everyone to vote and while the primary is a one party vote only, please consider putting Bruce Grubbs in the seat for HD 68, whether you are a Democrat, Independent, or Republican. We need someone to serve us all, not someone to serve a small ideological group.
