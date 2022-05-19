I have rarely written an endorsement for a political candidate, and we’ve lived in the Gallatin Valley for almost 33 years. However, today I am writing in support of Bruce Grubbs. The primary election in HD 68 is an important one — contrasting a person who has worked tirelessly in our community and district and gotten important things accomplished with someone who has completely followed an agenda during his time in the state Legislature and done little or nothing for most of his constituents.
I have known Bruce for almost 30 years. During that time he has:
1. Been elected to the Bozeman School Board five times and helped make the Bozeman School District one of the best possible.
2. Served for 32 years in the Gallatin Empire Lions Club.
3. Served as a SCORE volunteer mentor and on the boards of the College of Technology, Job Service Employers’ Council, READI Workforce Development, Bozeman Schools Foundation and Junior Achievement.
He is a business owner who helped southwest Montana schools save millions by establishing a buying co-op for supplies and services. He helped businesses grow and stay safe when he was in the Legislature by spearheading state laws that fairly distribute liquor licenses, save millions for the Belgrade fire district, ensure that fire fighters get care for work-related illnesses, and he fought (and won) to keep rural clinics open (and jobs saved) throughout the state.
Bruce gets it done! Now he plans to work to create better paying jobs, curb rising property taxes in a sensible way, make housing and child care more affordable and available (especially for young families), work toward cleaner affordable energy and keep our public lands public.
A vote for Bruce Grubbs for House District 68 is a vote for good governance, bipartisan cooperation, and action!
