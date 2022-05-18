Bruce Grubbs is a candidate for House District 68 in the upcoming primary election. I have known Bruce for over 20 years beginning with his long tenure on the Bozeman School Board. Over that time, he has been proven to be consistent, effective and accomplished in his dedication to public service to the people of our community and the state. Bruce’s career-long involvement in small business and education has made him uniquely qualified to understand and support our citizens due in no small part to his effectiveness as a listener.
Bruce Grubbs is all about solutions through effective and efficient government. Whether supporting the interests of small business or families with small children, he has worked both inside and outside the state Legislature to benefit all. Even when he was not serving as a representative during the 2021 session, Bruce still worked tirelessly to help craft, promote and ultimately pass child care legislation, bringing together the mutual interests of employers and parents. Additionally, he spends countless hours as a SCORE business mentor, helping small businesses succeed. It is fitting that Bruce was the 2022 recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, the Sperry Award, recognizing professional excellence and community service.
At the end of the day, when it comes to working to find solutions to problems facing Montanans, there is no end to Bruce’s day. The people of HD 68 would be fortunate to have Bruce Grubbs once again represent them in Helena.
