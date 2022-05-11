It's time to put our community first. We need a representative in Helena that listens residents and understands the unique needs of our community. Bruce Grubbs is running in the Republican primary for House District 68. He has a long history of community involvement. From his time on the local school board to his mentorship of small business in our valley, Bruce has put the needs of the community first.
As a traditional Republican, he has worked to find innovative solutions to the challenges that face Montana families such as affordable housing, scarcity of child care, and access to health care, including mental health. Bruce understands the need for limited, affordable, efficient government with local control at its root. He believes that our future rests on our education system. He is a strong supporter of public K-12 schools, community colleges and our university system. Bruce understands the need to create opportunities for good paying jobs as the economic backbone of our community. As a true Republican, Bruce believes in limited taxes that are used in the best interest of our community.
Vote for community, vote for Bruce Grubbs (R) HD 68.
