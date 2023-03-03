Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

I’ve spent a lot of time pondering the future of Montana’s economy under Republican leadership, and I grow more worried by the day. We’ve been on a slippery slope for years, and the hypothetical scenarios we should have feared are becoming realities.

We pride ourselves on libertarian ideals that are practical on an interpersonal level, with a shared right to swing our arms so long as we don’t strike anyone else’s nose. This peace doesn’t extend beyond a state of nature though, collapsing under our needs as a collective of individuals with varying resources and capabilities.

Because accumulating resources is human nature, a libertarian capitalist economy is inherently extractive. Unregulated corporations maximize profit by minimizing labor and production costs and untaxed millionaires hoard money and drive down the value of currency.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you