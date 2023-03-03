I’ve spent a lot of time pondering the future of Montana’s economy under Republican leadership, and I grow more worried by the day. We’ve been on a slippery slope for years, and the hypothetical scenarios we should have feared are becoming realities.
We pride ourselves on libertarian ideals that are practical on an interpersonal level, with a shared right to swing our arms so long as we don’t strike anyone else’s nose. This peace doesn’t extend beyond a state of nature though, collapsing under our needs as a collective of individuals with varying resources and capabilities.
Because accumulating resources is human nature, a libertarian capitalist economy is inherently extractive. Unregulated corporations maximize profit by minimizing labor and production costs and untaxed millionaires hoard money and drive down the value of currency.
This model treats poor communities like an infinite reservoir of workers to be exploited for profit. When this mythical supply is exhausted, poor people are blamed for the failing economy and accused of being lazy, idealistic, or exploitative themselves.
When these places are deprived of resources, hardship and tragedy are inevitable. Corporations respond with philanthropic gestures that expire when the public’s attention shifts elsewhere. This is just part of doing business for corporations as their executives and shareholders accumulate self-perpetuating wealth.
“Freedom”-caucus Republicans championing these supply-side voodoo economics deny fellow Americans a shot at prosperity by drowning the 2023 legislative session in an ocean of distractive and often unconstitutional culture-war bills drafted by corporate-sponsored think tanks.
By stalling out the state government, these obstructionists have abandoned the needs of Montana families who are struggling to pay rent, buy groceries, and find child care. Their disregard for my fellow Montanans is why I aim to bring my voice to the Legislature in Helena. I just hope enough people will be listening.
Joe Hancock
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.