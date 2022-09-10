I'm the treasurer of a homeowners association in West Yellowstone. One of my responsibilities is to ensure that our Association complies with all applicable Montana statutes. Over the last two years Alanah Griffith has been instrumental and highly effective in helping me do that.
Alanah was recommended highly to me by a friend. Engaging her to help with my work is one of the smartest things I’ve done. She guided me through an understanding of our Association’s ruling documents and by-laws. She has provided me with outstanding legal counsel. I would highly recommend her to others with similar needs. Based on my work with Alanah, having witnessed first-hand her competence and knowledge, I feel strongly she will be a significant asset to West Yellowstone and to all of Montana as our representative in the Legislature.
We need representatives in Helena who know us, who grew up and live in our district, who know personally many of our residents, who will listen to our concerns and work wisely to find solutions. We have not had that in recent years from other representatives of this district. We now have a chance to have it by electing Alannah Griffith for HD 64 in November.
Phil McKinnis
West Yellowstone
