My support for Alanah Griffith comes from personal experience. Most people think about political candidates in abstract terms, but my support for Alanah Griffith for the Montana Legislature (HD64) is personal, not abstract.
My wife and I lived in Gallatin Gateway for 24 years before retiring to a subdivision in Bozeman. Although we were very involved in the Gateway community, we didn’t know Alanah at that time. We’ve now lived in Bozeman for six years. Alanah assisted our Home Owners Association (HOA) here in Bozeman in its formation and with issues concerning the well that provides water to irrigate the common areas in the HOA.
We found Alanah to be very responsive, effective, and efficient in working with us. She met with the HOA owners as a group to explain the process, provide information, and answer questions. We appreciated her professionalism, proficiency, and ability to explain legal issues in terms that were meaningful to us.
I’ve now studied her candidacy for the Legislature. It’s clear to me that Alanah is exactly what Montanans and the residents of the district where we lived for 24 years need representing them in Helena. Please give Alanah Griffith your vote in November.
David Steinmuller
Bozeman
