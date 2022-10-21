Let the news come to you

In 2007, Sarah McCaughty, a resident of House District 64, was fighting desperately for custody of her daughter. She was fighting her ex-husband and her own parents.

She had lawyers constantly coming at her at a time when she had little money.

Alanah Griffith stepped in and took Sarah on for free. She stood by Sarah for every step, fighting for her. She helped Sarah obtain custody of her daughter, and was there for her even after Sarah had moved away. Alanah advocated for Sarah passionately and showed her that she was worth fighting for.

