In 2007, Sarah McCaughty, a resident of House District 64, was fighting desperately for custody of her daughter. She was fighting her ex-husband and her own parents.
She had lawyers constantly coming at her at a time when she had little money.
Alanah Griffith stepped in and took Sarah on for free. She stood by Sarah for every step, fighting for her. She helped Sarah obtain custody of her daughter, and was there for her even after Sarah had moved away. Alanah advocated for Sarah passionately and showed her that she was worth fighting for.
Sarah no longer lives in HD64, but when she heard that Alanah Griffith was running for the Legislature, her immediate reaction was “This woman will be an asset in our government, because she will fight for what is right." Sarah fully supports Alanah in her campaign — as I do — and gave me permission to tell her story. Sarah’s story and my own experiences with Alanah demonstrate the devotion Alanah shows to all who put their trust in her. Trust her to represent you in the Legislature. Vote for an amazing woman in November — vote for Alanah Griffith to represent HD64.
Mickey Smotherman
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.