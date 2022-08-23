Too many Montana legislators don’t know the people they represent; don’t even live in the district they claim to serve. We see that in House District 64 where the current representative, Jane Gillette, lives in the “Village” on the east end of Bozeman, not that far from HD 64 physically but a long way culturally. Previously she was the legislator in HD 65, also not where she lives, and then hopped to HD 64 after losing reelection in 2018.
Enough of carpetbagger representation. The voters of HD 64 now have a chance to elect someone who actually lives in the district, Alanah Griffith. She grew up there. Many of her clients, from individuals to homeowner associations, are in HD 64. She knows the people who live there, many of them personally. She knows their concerns, their challenges, needs and worries. She can represent the citizens of the district in the way that a representative should.
Just as important, Griffith isn’t afraid to work across the aisle. She’s not an extremist and doesn’t advocate for divisive issues. Rather she’s committed to solving problems. She’s done it for her clients as an attorney and will do it while representing HD 64 in Helena.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.