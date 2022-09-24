Voters in House District 64, Four Corners to West Yellowstone, might think Alanah Griffith, a lawyer, has little to do with small businesses. Not so. In her years as an attorney in the district she’s worked with and helped many small businesses throughout Gallatin County. She knows small businesses are the backbone of the economy.
Griffith has helped form small businesses, helped them stay out of litigation by understanding Montana law and has worked with opposing parties to find practical solutions out of court, a win-win strategy for all concerned. This includes small businesses in West Yellowstone where her ability to find solutions has time and again enabled her client to avoid expensive litigation.
Voters in HD64, like most in Montana, are tired of division and of politicians who polarize voters, and pit neighbor against neighbor. Electing representatives who work to pull people together to find commonsense solutions is something we can all agree upon. Griffith has done that her entire career. I am confident she will continue to do the same in Helena as the representative for HD64.
Help me elect Alanah Griffith in November.
Brian Gallik
Bozeman
