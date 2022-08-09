Let the news come to you

I hope you will support Alanah Griffith, Democrat for the Montana House, in HD 64.

I've known Alanah since she was a law clerk for Judge Mark Guenther in the early 2000s, and I was the court administrator. Alanah is smart, studious, energetic, and has a heart of gold.

We bonded tight as a knot, partly from our mutual commitment to make the judicial and criminal justice system as compassionate, efficient and modern as possible — and partly because we had to carry on during the tragic illness of Judge Guenther. Alanah was essential in keeping that office on the rails, assisting some two dozen judges who came to share the workload, and was honored by the Supreme Court for the staff’s excellent job.

Dorothy Bradley

Clyde Park

